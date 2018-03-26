BHRC Rally North Wales award winners announced
The special award winners from the opening round of the 2018 FUCHS LUBRICANTS MSA British Historic Rally Championship, Rally North Wales (Saturday 24 March), have been announced.
Ken Davies and Alan Jones collected the award for the Best Improvement on Seeding, which is a set of axle brake pads from Mintex. They had a good run in their Volvo Amazon to finish 43rd among the historic finishers.
The Spirit of the Rally product award from Fuchs Lubricants went to Paul Barrett and Dai Roberts who finished third overall despite a frantic rush to get their freshly built Ford Escort Mk2 to the rally. The car was just ready in time to be driven onto the Dublin-Holyhead ferry on Thursday night and then suffered clutch problems during a shakedown test on Friday morning.
Finally, Adam Milner won the Hard Charger award of a 20-litre jerry can from Green Valley Industrial Supplies. Milner and co-driver Roy Jarvis turned in a spectacular performance to win Category 2 in their 1600cc Ford Escort Mk1 and finish in the top 10 overall against far more powerful cars.