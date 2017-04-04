BHRC Rally North Wales Award Winners Announced
The special award winners from the second round of the 2017 Mintex MSA British Historic Rally Championship, Rally North Wales (Saturday 1 April) have been announced.
For the second event running, David Hopkins and Tony Vart collected the award for the ‘Best Improvement on Seeding’, which is a set of axle brake pads from Mintex. They started 31st among the historic crews but made tremendous progress to finish a class-winning 18th in the historic field.
The ‘Spirit of the Rally’ product award from Fuchs Lubricants went to Jake Scannell and Adrian Stevens, who made their BHRC debut in their Category 4 Toyota Corolla. Despite losing a lot of time in SS4 and SS5 following a roll, they got going again and set a representative time in the final stage on their way to a class victory. The car was a little battered, but still running strongly at the finish.
Finally, Nick Elliott won the ‘Hard Charger’ award of a 20-litre jerry can from Green Valley Industrial Supplies. His attack on the opening stage in Gartheiniog drew rave reviews from onlookers and only the modern R5 cars of Osian Pryce and Euan Thorburn were quicker than Elliott through the stage, such was his pace.
A brief film report of the historic action from the Red Kite Stages is now available: https://www.facebook.com/MSABHRC/?ref=aymt_homepage_panelTags:British Historic Rally
, Classic Rally Cars
, MSA British Historic Rally