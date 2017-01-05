BHRC and R.A.C. Championships to launch at NEC

The 2017 Mintex MSA British Historic Rally Championship and the 2017 Fuchs Lubricants R.A.C. Historic Asphalt Rally Championship will be unveiled to the public at Autosport International at the Birmingham NEC (12-15 January). Details of the 2017 DMACK Carlisle Stages will also be announced along with early route details of the 2017 Roger Albert Clark Rally.

The Roger Albert Clark Rally Motor Club will be there on stand 6814 in Hall 6 to take the wraps off its 2017 programme, which has four major elements:

The nine-round Mintex MSA British Historic Rally Championship

The seven-round Fuchs Lubricants R.A.C. Historic Asphalt Rally Championship

The 2017 Roger Albert Clark Rally (10-13 November)

The DMACK Carlisle Stages (10 June)

The 2017 season will be the third year for the BHRC, Britain’s leading championship for historic cars, of a five-year term under the management of the Roger Albert Clark Rally Motor Club.

Going into its second season is the Fuchs Lubricants R.A.C. Historic Asphalt Rally Championship, which gives UK historic competitors a dedicated asphalt championship covering rallies in the UK and Belgium. New for 2017 is a visit to the Jersey Rally for the final round in October.

A great deal of interest is sure to focus on outline route information for the Roger Albert Clark Rally, which makes a very welcome return to the calendar in 2017. There are exciting plans for the extended event, which will run from 10-13 November.

Meanwhile, early details of the DMACK Carlisle Stages (Saturday 10 June) will be available for the event that is the fifth round of the BTRDA Rally Series as well as a round of several regional championships.

Members of the team, headed by Colin and Nicola Heppenstall, will be on hand to meet current and prospective competitors. Championship registrations and club membership renewals will be available to visitors.