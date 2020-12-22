Are Classic Cars More Dangerous to Drive?

There is nothing quite like getting behind the wheel of a classic car and many of these can provide a thrilling driving experience, but it is important that motorists are wary of the fact that these cars can be more dangerous to drive than modern-day vehicles - read on to find out more.

Design & Tech

Car design and technology has come on leaps and bounds in recent years, which means that today’s vehicles are much safer to drive than those from a different generation. This will include the way in which a car is built through to safety features such as automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist and drowsy driver detection. Classic cars did not have this level of design, engineering and tech, which could make them more dangerous to drive and increase the chance of an accident as well as the severity of the accident.

Driver Error

Of course, driver error is the biggest factor in the likelihood of having an accident and must also be considered. Motorists might be tempted to be less cautious when driving an exotic car designed for power and performance, which is why safety needs to be a priority when driving a classic car. The outcome of a crash will also differ from car to car - as an example, a crash in a Mercedes-Benz 300SL is likely to be worse than a crash in a modern Mercedes A-Class which is a highly safe and expertly engineered vehicle, so motorists may want to consider opting for a newer car for added safety.

Structural Integrity

Classic cars past a certain age will be less likely to keep a motorist safe due to the structure of the vehicle. Modern-day vehicles are cleverly built in order to protect the driver and passengers in the event of an accident with things like a collapsible steering wheel and more robust materials lowering the likelihood of serious and fatal injuries when involved in a crash.

Seatbelts & Airbags

Following this, seatbelts are now a legal requirement in the UK but airbags are not which means that many classic cars do not have airbags. Airbags are a hugely important development in recent times and have saved countless lives so this is another danger of driving a classic car.

Failure of Components

Finally, naturally older cars are more likely to encounter failure of components which will make them unsafer to drive. This is why maintenance and regular care is so important for older cars to keep them in top condition.

As you can see, driving a classic car is actually much more dangerous than driving a modern vehicle and this is for a few reasons. This is something that every motorist needs to be aware of when considering buying a classic car and extra care must be taken when it comes to driving these vehicles.