Admire the Maltese Dozen
A classiccarmag.net ‘exclusive’ and we are really pleased to share with you the unique Bank of Valletta collection of vintage and classic beauties. The atmosphere of the islands capital has certainly been captured by photographer Joe Smith, combining the backdrops with a great variety of machines from 1927 to 1963. These prints were of limited production, so when permission to share came courtesy of the Bank of Valletta, it was a very pleasant surprise. Please take the chance to admire these 12 great images and if you like what you see…lets us know.
1934 Austin Seven RP Saloon
1963 Austin Princess Saloon
1927 Chevrolet AA Speedster Boat Tail
1936 Fiat Topolino 500A Saloon
1935 Rolls Royce 2025 Limousine
1950 MG TD
1954 Ford Popular 103e
1933 Morris Oxford
1928 Marmon Model 68
1948 Ford Anglia Saloon
1935 Rover 14 Sports Saloon
1939 Citroen Traction Avant Convertible