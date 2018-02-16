Admire the Maltese Dozen

A classiccarmag.net ‘exclusive’ and we are really pleased to share with you the unique Bank of Valletta collection of vintage and classic beauties. The atmosphere of the islands capital has certainly been captured by photographer Joe Smith, combining the backdrops with a great variety of machines from 1927 to 1963. These prints were of limited production, so when permission to share came courtesy of the Bank of Valletta, it was a very pleasant surprise. Please take the chance to admire these 12 great images and if you like what you see…lets us know.