Admire the Maltese Dozen

February 16, 2018 | Filed under: Classic News | Posted by:
A classiccarmag.net ‘exclusive’ and we are really pleased to share with you the unique Bank of Valletta collection of vintage and classic beauties. The atmosphere of the islands capital has certainly been captured by photographer Joe Smith, combining the backdrops with a great variety of machines from 1927 to 1963. These prints were of limited production, so when permission to share came courtesy of the Bank of Valletta, it was a very pleasant surprise. Please take the chance to admire these 12 great images and if you like what you see…lets us know.
1934 Austin Seven RP Saloon

1934 Austin Seven RP Saloon

1963 Austin Princess Saloon

1963 Austin Princess Saloon

1927 Chevrolet AA Speedster Boat Tail

1927 Chevrolet AA Speedster Boat Tail

1936 Fiat Topolino 500A Saloon

1936 Fiat Topolino 500A Saloon

1935 Rolls Royce 2025 Limousine

1935 Rolls Royce 2025 Limousine

1950 MG TD

1950 MG TD

1954 Ford Popular 103e

1954 Ford Popular 103e

1933 Morris Oxford

1933 Morris Oxford

1928 Marmon Model 68

1928 Marmon Model 68

1948 Ford Anglia Saloon

1948 Ford Anglia Saloon

1935 Rover 14 Sports Saloon

1935 Rover 14 Sports Saloon

1939 Citroen Traction Avant Convertible

1939 Citroen Traction Avant Convertible