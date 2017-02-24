A Brief History of the Ford Mondeo
The Ford Mondeo (coming from the Latin word mundus
, meaning “world”) is a classic automobile that has dominated the roads ever since it was first released in 1992. Today, it is largely seen as a mid-size or large family car from the legendary American manufacturer, but it actually has an interesting history in the racing car world.
Racing History
From 1993 through to 2000, the Ford Mondeo was used in the British Touring Car Championship (BTTC). In the first season, the automobile was driven by former series champion Andy Rouse and Paul Radisich, the latter of which would win the ’93 and ’94 FIA World Touring Car Cup behind the wheel of the Mondeo.
Ford Team Mondeo Dominance
The factory-sponsored Ford Team Mondeo team ran for eight seasons and expanded to a three car team in its final 2000 season. This proved to be a monumental season for the team, finishing first, second and third in driver standings and also winning the manufacturers’ title by a whopping 104 points. Ford withdrew the following season after a complete overhaul of the BTTC towards slower cars.
Still Present in the Racing World
Many older Mondeo models now participate in banger racing in the UK and this is partly down to their affordability. It is also raced in Argentina where it has proven to be the most successful car in its category, whilst in the USA the Fusion/Mondeo Mk 5 bodywork was used in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series from 2013.
Fourth Generation and Awards
Now on its Fourth generation (Mk V), the Mondeo is firmly established in the marketplace and a very popular car on the roads. It has won dozens of awards over the years, including the What Car? Best Estate Car
and What Car? Best Family Car
awards in 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2013.
Those in the market for a family/estate car should seriously consider a Ford Mondeo and the newest generation has received excellent reviews online
. It has been praised for its fuel economy, spacious interior and reliability. You can also be sure that it offers a fantastic driving performance as a product of Ford. The best place to find second-hand Mondeo’s for sale will be large online dealerships, like Motorpoint
.
It is rare to take a drive and not see a Ford Mondeo on the road and this is a testament as to what a high-quality automobile it is. Although we consider it to be a family car, it actually has a very successful history in the racing world and this can still be seen in some places today.