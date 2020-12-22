90 FREE Compulsory Basic Training (CBT) courses

Bennetts are giving away 90 FREE Compulsory Basic Training (CBT) courses as part of their new ‘Ride Free’ campaign to support new riders interested in getting their motorcycle licence.



The Bennetts Ride Free initiative is part of a proactive move from Bennetts to enable and encourage more people to experience the benefits two wheels can offer.



Bennetts have launched a dedicated portal (https://rewards.bennetts.co.uk/pages/win-a-free-cbt) where applicants can apply for the free CBT course, as well as access free useful information and advice.



Applications for the 90 CBT places are open to UK residents aged 18 and over* and can be applied for at https://rewards.bennetts.co.uk/pages/win-a-free-cbt until December 31, 2020.



Successful applicants will be notified within 10 working days after the closing date (January 15, 2020). The CBT courses will be rolled out from early 2021 (Covid restrictions permitting).