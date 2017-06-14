80 Per Cent Sold At Packed Classic Car Auction
Classic Car Auctions (CCA) achieved an impressive 80 per cent sales rate when it offered 160 cars to a packed sale room at the Warwickshire Exhibition Centre near Leamington Spa on 10th June with a total sales value of £1.8 million.
However, it was a replica Lamborghini Countach that stole the show when an intense two-way bidding war broke out over the Dave Shorts example taking the final price, including premium, to £50,050, over £30,000 more than its original lower estimate.
Headline cars such as the 1971 Series III Jaguar E-Type, a 1967 Austin Healey 3000 and a 1970 Mercedes Benz 280 SL Pagoda were all hammered away successfully with the E-Type achieving £68,200 and the big Healey £60,500. The 280SL, with its Riviera cachet, attracted brisk bidding on the ‘phones and eventually sold for £62,700, almost £13,000 over its lower estimate. A pristine 1978 Daimler Sovereign, with only 400 miles on the clock after spending most of its life in a museum, attracted a huge amount of attention prior to the sale and sold for a very respectable £36,250 which was over £11,000 more than its lower estimate.
Porsches, as always, proved popular when all but one of the 16 on offer sold successfully, topped by a 964 series 1990 Porsche 911 Carrera 2 that climbed nearly £3,500 past its lower estimate to a final price of £43,450. A 1984 930 series 911 Turbo was sold to an internet bidder from Belgium for £59,000 including premium.
Established classic marques continued to attract the most serious attention with Mercedes-Benz cars achieving a 94% sales rate, led by the aforementioned 280SL Pagoda and the ever popular 190E Cosworth, an example of which went for £15,950, almost £6,000 over its lower estimate.
BMWs also proved popular with 75% selling on the day with a 1982 635 CSi outstripping its estimate by over £9,000 to reach a final sale price of £34,320. An E36 M3 EVO convertible, first registered in 1997, sailed past its lower estimate by almost £6,000 to finish with a final total of £12,980.
Interest in modern classics continues to grow as illustrated by a 1991 Honda NSX manual attracting huge attention in the room, on the ‘phones and on the internet which helped push the final price £9,000 over its lower estimate to £41,250.A 1990 Lancia Delta Integrale 16v sold for £19,800, passing its lower estimate by £4,800 and a 2010 Ford Focus RS achieved a similar feat with a final sale price of £31,900.
Following a recent trend several of the Jaguar XJS models on offer caused excitement with a 1990 V12 convertible sliding easily past its lower estimate by £2,700 to £11,220 including premium and a 1989 model achieved £20,350.
Minis and MGs also did well on the day. A 1966 Downton-tuned Austin Cooper enjoyed close inspection pre-sale from crowds of enthusiasts and was successfully hammered away for £36,300, while an impressive 1968 MGC GT rocketed past its lower estimate by almost £9,000 to fetch £23,650 on the day.
“I can’t tell you how happy we are with the results of our June Sale,” said Classic Car Auctions’ sales manager Gary Dunne. “We managed to pack out the sale room to the point it was standing room only and with around 80 per cent of lots selling it was a great result for our vendors. I want to thank all of our vendors and buyers for their support, and look forward to seeing them all at our next sale in September.”
A full list of results from CCA’s June Sale at the Warwickshire Exhibition Centre please visit http://www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/cca-june-2017-classic-car-sale/view_lots/pn/all
