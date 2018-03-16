76th Members’ Meeting to be shown live on ITV4
For the first time in the history of Goodwood’s Members’ Meetings, the now firmly established historic racing season opener will be televised live on free-to-air TV on ITV4.
Hitting the airwaves between 2pm and 4pm on Sunday afternoon, viewers of ITV4 will be able to enjoy full coverage of three races at the 76th Members’ Meeting – the Gerry Marshall Sprint, the Bolster Cup and the Gurney Cup.
David Green and Julia Bradbury will be at the helm of the broadcast, backed up by guest presenters in the shape of 1992 British Touring Car Champion Tim Harvey and 2013 BTCC champion, and Goodwood Road & Racing’s resident track tester, Andrew Jordan. Commentary will be provided by ITV4’s lead commentator for the BTCC, David Addison, and Eurosport’s voice of the World Touring Car Championship, Martin Haven.
ITV’s home of motorsport, boasting extensive live coverage of the British Touring Car Championship and its support categories, ITV4 has hosted Goodwood’s highlight packages for the Members’ Meeting, Festival of Speed and the Revival for the past 12 years.
As always, Goodwood will live stream the Members’ Meeting in its entirety. This can be found on the Goodwood Road & Racing website, and across all Goodwood social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
The usual highlights packages will be broadcast at 8pm on Wednesday March 28, with repeats on ITV1 on Saturday March 31 at 12.25am and on ITV4 on Sunday April 1 at 5.15pm that same week.
Tickets to the Members’ Meeting are now sold out.