7 Best Gadgets For Your Car
There are a variety of gadgets on the market today that can become incredibly useful while on the road. Here are 7 of the best gadgets that you can get for your car to make your journeys more exciting yet also convenient. A variety of these products have been selected from Gear Hungry
. Check out the site for tons more cool gadgets which you never knew you needed until now!
Bluetooth Car Kit
Bluetooth is quite a necessity in cars these days
. It allows you to make calls without endangering yourself and play music from your favourite playlist. Belkin have introduced Bluetooth Car Kit Plugs so that you don’t need to buy a new car just for the additional Bluetooth feature!
Roof Top Hammock
If you enjoy road trips that involve camping and nice views, then this is definitely the gadget for you. Hammock camping is far easier to set up than tents and the TrailNest mounts on to your cars roof rack for a unique and enjoyable experience. Two arms deploy in an instant and voila… you have a hammock on top of your car!
GPS Tracker
Have you ever had the panic of forgetting where you parked your car? Or, on a more serious note, unfortunately had your vehicle stolen? A GPS tracker connects with your smartphone to let you know the location of your vehicle at all times. The Spy Tec portable GPS tracker allows you to set up a geo-fence and will notify you when the car goes outside of the determined area.
Smart Brake Light
This one is for the motorcyclists. The smart brake light is a powerful LED magnet that attaches to the back of your helmet and detects any sudden breaking movements. The LEDs in the brake light will then glow accordingly, warning other drivers of your actions. The idea of the smart brake light is to minimise the risk of motorcyclists being invisible on the road
s.
Drop Stop
The Drop Stop is a simple, yet incredibly convenient, car accessory. It fits between your seats to avoid losing anything in the small crevice and going through the struggle of trying to reach it. This’ll be the stress reliever that you didn’t even know you needed!
Clever Car Adapter
Automatic is a small car adapter that you plug in to your car to gain a range of data about your vehicle. It pairs with your phone via Bluetooth and can diagnose engine problems, remembers where you parked, displays trip history and will call for help in the case of an incident. This adapter can be a potential life saver and allows you to catch out on any problems before it is too late.
Smartphone Mount
A smartphone mount makes navigation far less stressful and a whole lot safer. Place the mount in your line of vision and you will never have to tackle the challenge of looking down at your phone while keeping eyes on the road again.