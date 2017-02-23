552BHP Jensen Interceptor Under Starter’s Orders at Barons
Barons’ Classic Winter Warmer sale at Sandown Park next Tuesday, February 28th, features a huge entry of more than 70 classic and collectors cars, including a most unusual – and potent – 1973 Jensen Interceptor Mk3.
Although the body, engine block and fuel tank are original, the rest of the car is new, with just 400 miles covered by the rebored and rebuilt engine that features race-quality parts, giving a power output of 552bhp. From the orange and black quilted leather Recaro seats to the bespoke wheels and custom-made wood dashboard, this is a unique and meticulously documented restoration that cost well into six figures. Estimate: £50,000-£60,000.
Another rarity is the 1967 Fiat Dino Spider (£45,000-£60,000). This beautiful early example has covered just 25,000 miles in 50 years and has been in the same family ownership since 1975.
The 1956 Mercedes-Benz 190SL restoration project offers an enormously rewarding project for the serious collector (£37,000-£45,000), and there are more than 10 other Mercedes in the sale, giving plenty of choice to lovers of the iconic three-pointed star.
The 1967 Austin-Healey 3000 MkIII BJ8 restoration project is a fantastic opportunity for an enthusiast looking to create their perfect sportscar or historic racing machine. The most powerful of the ‘big Healeys’, it will provide a fascinating and highly rewarding project (£15,000-£18,000).
The sale also features not one but two 2007 Bentley Continental GTCs. Each of these magnificent convertibles carries an estimate of £40,000-£50,000. Bidders have a choice of black with magnolia leather trim or blue with cream leather trim. Earlier generations of Bentleys on offer include the 1955 R-Type (£20,000-£25,000), 1960 S2 Saloon (£22,000-£24,000) and 1994 Continental R (£34,000-£36,000).
The 2008 BMW E60 Alpina B5 S LC1 is one of just 12 ever built and, producing 530bhp and a top speed of 191mph and covering 0-62mph in 4.7 seconds it is one of the fastest saloon cars around (£23,000-£27,000).
Those hankering after vintage Bugatti styling but not at vintage Bugatti prices might be rather taken by the aluminium-boded 1977 Teal Bugatti Type 35 Tourer. Powered by an MG 1800cc engine, it has recently completed the Lands End to John O’Groats Tour (£18,000-£22,000).
The 70+ cars are complemented by a selection of automobilia that includes some very attractive automotive art, including large photographs of Sean Connery (taken on set with his James Bond Aston Martin) and Ayrton Senna.