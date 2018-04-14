50 Classic Cars Going Under The Hammer
nternational auctioneers Coys are back in town with 50 classic and sports cars worth millions going under the hammer at their long-established Spring Classics auction on April 24th
at the Royal Horticultural Halls in London.
Chris Routledge, CEO of Coys, said: “Our Spring Classics auction has for decades been a prelude to motoring season which is now very much upon us. This year we have a stunning selection 50 fine historic and classic motor cars looking for a new owner, ranging from three original-bodied pre-war Rolls Royces through to a genuine barn find 1960s Bentley S3 Continental Coupe by Mulliner.”
The barn find 1963 Bentley Continental Mulliner Park Ward S3 is one of the highlights of the auction and, although it is being offered at no reserve, it could fetch £40,000 on the hammer.
The car was retired in the early 1990s in expectation of a future restoration, which never happened, and has turned into a genuine time capsule. It remains in original factory specification and comes with a comprehensive history file, including a letter confirming the original build information, original buff log book and tool kit as well as bills and receipts of maintenance work.
The Rolls-Royce trio features a 1920 Rolls-Royce 40/50hp Silver Ghost by Barker (£60,000 - £80,000), a 1938 Rolls-Royce 25/30 Sports Saloon by Thrupp and Maberly (£25,000 - £30,000) and a 1934 Rolls-Royce 20/25 Sports Saloon by Hooper (£20,000 - £25,000). These cars represent a thriving era for the Rolls-Royce marque, when it started to become a symbol of prestige, reliability and quality.
The also catalogue boasts a number of classic Jaguars including an original right hand drive 1963 E-Type Series I 3.8 Litre Roadster (£100,000 - £130,000), a highly original 1962 E-Type Series 1 ‘Flatfloor’ Roadster (£120,000 - £150,000), a 1953 Jaguar XK120 Fixed Head Coupe (£90,000 - £110,000) and a 1951 Jaguar XK120 Roadster perfect for continental touring in the summer (£90,000 - £110,000).
Other highlights include a Mercedes-Benz 300SL ‘Gullwing’ Evocation by Anton ‘Tony’ Ostermeier (£200,000 - £250,000), a 1983 Ferrari 512 BBI (£220,000 - £280,000), a 1949 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible Custom “Cad Attack” by Greg Westbury (£30,000 - £50,000), a 1955 Austin Healey 100/M (£100,000 - £125,000) and a 1938 Lancia Aprilia Monoposto (£35,000 - £45,000).
Address: The Royal Horticultural Society, Lawrence Hall, Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PE
Date & time: 7:00pm on 24 Apr 2018
Viewing: Monday 23rd April from 12.00 noon to 8.00pm
On the day of the sale from 10.00am to start of auction