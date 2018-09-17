5 Jaguar Classics That Don’t Get Any Better
Jaguar has always excelled at fine-tuning its state-of-the-art vehicles. By consolidating and improving the carefully engineered sports performance of their classics, Jaguar has been turning heads for nearly a century. The company's dedication to restoring and preserving its heritage allows for Jaguar classics such as the E-type, XK120, Mark 2, XJ6 and XKR to be enjoyed by future generations.
If you're a car enthusiast and enjoy driving luxury models, have a look at car leasing
as an option for modern Jags. You can pick up some great prices without having to be liable for the full value of the car.
For now though, let’s look at some all-time classics.
Jaguar E-type Series II
The body frame and overall aesthetics are sleek on the E-type. This classic's 6-cylinder, 4.2-litre engine is strong and has increased resistance, it produces 265 bhp and reaches 0-60 mph in 7.4 seconds. Fuel consumption can reach around 18 mpg. Some vehicles may have modern tires fitted and an inspection of the rear bumpers should be carried out. E-type's value can be affected by the shifting of steering wheels from left to right-hand drive on models which returned to the UK from Europe and the US. The UK has also maintained the triple SU HD8s engines despite the changes in the US to twin Zenith Stromberg 175 CDSE carburettors.
Jaguar XK 120
The coupe version of the XK 120 was first released at the 1948 British Motor Show. The 3.4-litre, 6-cylinder engine produces 160 bhp and reaches a top speed of 120 mph. Going from 0-60 mph in 9.8 seconds, the XK 120 gears up quite nicely for its large frame. The steering is standard for Jaguar and the whole driving experience brings out this classic's timeless performance
. Opulence for its age is present through the nicely crafted glovebox compartment, tinted windows, and interior lighting. In the 1950's this classic was considered top notch and certainly does its part to date.
Jaguar Mark 2
Combining style and elegance is primordial for the Mark 2. Its sheer luxurious exterior reflects a faultless design and engineering. Capable of long-distance drives in an effortless cruise, the M2 gives a sporting edge to any car enthusiast. The 3.7-litre, 6-cylinder engine is capable of 220 bhp and reaches a top speed of 125 mph. The M2 can go from 0-60 mph in 8.5 seconds and has a fuel consumption rate of about 17 mpg.
Jaguar XJ6
At the end of the 1960's the XJ6 replaced all Jaguar saloon models. Because of environmental regulations, Jaguar was forced to produce a series II model. That was the first time Jaguar hired a foreign designer to revamp
the XJ6. The series III came out around 1978 with a higher roof, introduced chrome topped black rubber bumpers and a deeper interior. It made the XJ6 look trendier. The 4.2-litre, 6- cylinder engine powers up 205 bhp and reaches a top speed of 127 mph. The XJ6 runs from 0 to 60 mph in about 10 seconds. It's reliable and comfortable to drive.
Jaguar XKR
The supercharge XKR appeared in 1998 after the 1996 launch of the XK8 which replaced the XJS. With a power upgrade to 370 bhp, the 8-cylinder engine can reach from 0 to 60 in just 5.2 seconds. The XK series marked Jaguar's revival of its fortune, being produced in both convertible and coupe models.
Jaguar has always done a fine job of combining bespoke design, timeless craftsmanship and pure performance in pure bred vehicles.