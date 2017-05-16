5 Future Classic Cars to Invest in Now
By smartly guessing what the future classic cars will be, it allows you to invest in them right now at an affordable cost and then sell them on down the line for a tidy sum. Alternatively, you get the pleasure of driving a classic car knowing that you paid a fraction of what it is worth. So, what are the vehicles from around the year 2000 to invest in now that will be tomorrow’s classics?
Toyota Prius
Few automobiles have been discussed as heavily as the Toyota Prius in recent times, so it is easy to see it becoming a classic down the line. This is particularly true as it is such a significant automobile, being the very first mass-produced petrol-electric hybrid in the entire world.
Renault Clio V6
Renault are famed for their exceptional and very fast hot hatches with the Clio V6 perhaps being one of the more extreme models. The Phase 2 was the most powerful mass produced hot hatch in the world at the time of launch at 255 bhp, reducing the 0-60 time to just 5.9 seconds despite being heavier than Phase 1 models.
BMW Z4 Coupe
The E46 M3 is widely regarded as a superb vehicle that is destined to be a future classic, but the Z4 Coupe must also be included in the conversation and particularly as it is more stylish and even rarer than the E46. This sleek vehicle from 2002
is great fun thanks to its low body and rear-wheel drive and it can currently be found for affordable prices when you look at the used cars Leicester
and similar places has to offer.
Skoda Fabia vRS
Unleashed in 2003, the Fabia was the model that made the vRS badge famous and this unusual hot-hatch looks destined to be a future classic. The Fabia is fantastic fun to drive, remarkably quick and one of the first few diesel hot hatches to hit the roads. It also boasts excellent fuel economy even by today’s standards, ensuring that the current low price makes it a smart investment as it looks set to become a classic in the near future.
Ford Focus RS
Ford have struggled to build anything with the RS badge fast enough to meet consumer demand and the third generation is one of the best hot hatches to drive on the market. It is easy to see this soaring in price in the near future.
These current automobiles are smart picks to be tomorrow’s classics, so investing in them now is a fantastic way to make a tidy sum or simply provide you with the enjoyment of owning a classic without breaking the bank.