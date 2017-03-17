45 mile Focus RS headlines Fast Ford selection at CCA sale
A 2009 Ford Focus RS, with just 45 miles on the clock, is ready to be sold at Classic Car Auctions’ (CCA) two-day auction at the Practical Classics Classic Car and Restoration Show, taking place at the NEC, Birmingham on the 1st and 2nd April.
The delivery mileage car is essentially brand new having been kept in storage for the last seven years. One family owned from new, the car has had just two registered keepers, a pair of husband and wife Ford fanatics.
The Performance Blue car has had one service, carried out in October 2016, and was MoT'd in 2015 and 2016 with the current MoT valid until October 2017. It is estimated at between £32,000 and £36,000 when it goes under the hammer next month.
“The MK2 Focus RS has all the makings of a future classic and indeed are proving popular at auction. Back in February our sister company Silverstone Auctions offered an Ultimate Green example with just 1,800 miles which sold for an amazing £41,063 including buyer’s premium,” comments Guy Lees-Milne, general manager and classic car specialist at CCA.
“With the launch of a new Focus RS to much fanfare and continued demand for all things Fast Ford we expect a similar amount of interest with this amazingly low mileage example,” added Guy.
At CCA’s biggest ever sale, there’s a huge selection of other Fast Fords on offer with everything from a Fiesta XR2 to Escort RS Turbos and Capris.
Highlights include a low mileage 1992 Ford Sierra Sapphire 4x4 Cosworth, estimated at between £20,000 and £25,000. The ex-Ford demonstrator example was restored by RS Classic Cars and Service last year, after being professionally stored from 2005 to 2016.
A 1983 Ford Escort 1600i in concours condition is estimated at between £18,000 and £22,000. Also restored by RS Classic Cars and Service in 2016, the car is totally standard and even includes the original radio. It comes with the original handbook and service book with nine stamps, plus full restoration invoices.
“Our biggest ever CCA auction is a perfect opportunity for Ford fans to purchase their dream classic and so I’d encourage potential buyers to come and visit us at the NEC”, concluded Guy.Tags:Classic car auction
