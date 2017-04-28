Big Cat Prowls To The Front At Barons’ Spring Classic Auction
Barons’ first Saturday auction of 2017
, on April 22, was blessed with splendid weather as buyers flocked to view the 100 cars on offer. Sandown Park looked splendid in the sunshine, displaying the lots to their best advantage.
The star of the show was the very original and honest Jaguar E-type V12 convertible. The successful bidder cut things rather fine, only just managing to register in time and entering the auction hall well after bidding on the car had begun. But it was worth the rush, as they secured the car for £81,400.
Bidding started well with lot 101, the 1972 Land Rover Series 3, going for £4,510 - well over the guide price - which reflected the interest shown in the car.
The Rolls-Royce Corniche, Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz, and Chevrolet Pick Up were all in wonderful condition, and were further evidence that really nice cars will always sell well, achieving £35,750, £28,050 and £26,400 respectively.
Triumphs sold very well, with six out of seven of the various TRs finding a new home. And at the modern end of the scale, six BMWs sold. In fact, German marques sold well yet again, with Mercedes, Porsches, and VWs also selling.
|Year
|Make
|Model
|Sold @ Inc
|1973
|Jaguar
|E-Type V12 Convertible
|£81,400
|1976
|Rolls-Royce
|Corniche
|£35,750
|1961
|Cadillac
|Eldorado Biarritz
|£28,050
|1957
|Chevrolet
|Pick Up
|£26,400
|1974
|Alfa
|GTV 2000
|£20,500
|1967
|Ford
|Mustang
|£20,350
|1971
|Triumph
|TR6
|£18,700
|1967
|Triumph
|TR4A IRS
|£18,000
|1965
|BMC
|Moke
|£16,500
|1973
|Triumph
|TR6
|£16,500
|1978
|TVR
|Taimar
|£16,500.
|1988
|Mercedes
|300SL
|£13,500
|1971
|Triumph
|TR6
|£13,200
|1962
|Triumph
|TR4
|£13,000
|2007
|Mercedes
|SL350
|£12,100
|1995
|Mercedes
|E320 Cabriolet Sportline
|£11,770
|1970
|Alfa Romeo
|1750 GTV Series 1
|£11,550
|1998
|TVR
|Chimaera 400
|£10,500
|2002
|Jaguar
|XKR 100
|£9,680
|1973
|Mercedes
|450SL
|£9,250
|1978
|Fiat
|124 Spider
|£7,700
|1982
|Porsche
|924 Turbo MK2
|£7,480
|1964
|Volkswagen
|Beetle
|£7,040
|1981
|Triumph
|TR7
|£5,280
|1991
|Mercedes
|SL500
|£5,060
|1981
|Lancia
|Beta Spyder
|£4,840
|1972
|Land Rover
|Series 3
|£4,510
|1985
|Alfa Romeo
|Guilietta
|£4,400
|1971
|Jaguar
|XJ Series 1
|£4,345
|1978
|MG
|B Roadster
|£3,960
|1984
|Rolls-Royce
|Silver Spirit
|£3,960
|1964
|Austin
|Mini
|£3,850
|1977
|Audi
|100
|£3,740
|2001
|BMW
|X5 3.0i Sport
|£3,410
|1998
|Alfa Romeo
|GTV Lusso
|£3,300
|2005
|BMW
|318i SE Convertible
|£3,200
|2003
|BMW
|E39 525i SE Auto
|£2,970
|1997
|BMW
|740iL LWB
|£2,750
|1997
|BMW
|750iL Auto LWB
|£2,750
|2003
|BMW
|X5 4.4 Sport
|£2,420
|2001
|Porsche
|Boxster
|£2,090
|2004
|Jaguar
|XJ6 3.0 V6
|£1,980
|1998
|Honda
|C90M
|£1,760
|1999
|Saab
|9-3 SE Turbo
|£500
|2002
|Vespa
|PX123
|Sold (undisclosed)
