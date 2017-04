Big Cat Prowls To The Front At Barons’ Spring Classic Auction

Year Make Model Sold @ Inc 1973 Jaguar E-Type V12 Convertible £81,400 1976 Rolls-Royce Corniche £35,750 1961 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz £28,050 1957 Chevrolet Pick Up £26,400 1974 Alfa GTV 2000 £20,500 1967 Ford Mustang £20,350 1971 Triumph TR6 £18,700 1967 Triumph TR4A IRS £18,000 1965 BMC Moke £16,500 1973 Triumph TR6 £16,500 1978 TVR Taimar £16,500. 1988 Mercedes 300SL £13,500 1971 Triumph TR6 £13,200 1962 Triumph TR4 £13,000 2007 Mercedes SL350 £12,100 1995 Mercedes E320 Cabriolet Sportline £11,770 1970 Alfa Romeo 1750 GTV Series 1 £11,550 1998 TVR Chimaera 400 £10,500 2002 Jaguar XKR 100 £9,680 1973 Mercedes 450SL £9,250 1978 Fiat 124 Spider £7,700 1982 Porsche 924 Turbo MK2 £7,480 1964 Volkswagen Beetle £7,040 1981 Triumph TR7 £5,280 1991 Mercedes SL500 £5,060 1981 Lancia Beta Spyder £4,840 1972 Land Rover Series 3 £4,510 1985 Alfa Romeo Guilietta £4,400 1971 Jaguar XJ Series 1 £4,345 1978 MG B Roadster £3,960 1984 Rolls-Royce Silver Spirit £3,960 1964 Austin Mini £3,850 1977 Audi 100 £3,740 2001 BMW X5 3.0i Sport £3,410 1998 Alfa Romeo GTV Lusso £3,300 2005 BMW 318i SE Convertible £3,200 2003 BMW E39 525i SE Auto £2,970 1997 BMW 740iL LWB £2,750 1997 BMW 750iL Auto LWB £2,750 2003 BMW X5 4.4 Sport £2,420 2001 Porsche Boxster £2,090 2004 Jaguar XJ6 3.0 V6 £1,980 1998 Honda C90M £1,760 1999 Saab 9-3 SE Turbo £500 2002 Vespa PX123 Sold (undisclosed)

Barons' first Saturday auction of 2017 , on April 22, was blessed with splendid weather as buyers flocked to view the 100 cars on offer. Sandown Park looked splendid in the sunshine, displaying the lots to their best advantage. The star of the show was the very original and honest Jaguar E-type V12 convertible. The successful bidder cut things rather fine, only just managing to register in time and entering the auction hall well after bidding on the car had begun. But it was worth the rush, as they secured the car for £81,400. Bidding started well with lot 101, the 1972 Land Rover Series 3, going for £4,510 - well over the guide price - which reflected the interest shown in the car. The Rolls-Royce Corniche, Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz, and Chevrolet Pick Up were all in wonderful condition, and were further evidence that really nice cars will always sell well, achieving £35,750, £28,050 and £26,400 respectively. Triumphs sold very well, with six out of seven of the various TRs finding a new home. And at the modern end of the scale, six BMWs sold. In fact, German marques sold well yet again, with Mercedes, Porsches, and VWs also selling.Barons' next sale is their British Heritage, Classic and Sports Cars auction at Sandown Park on June 13.