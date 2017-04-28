Big Cat Prowls To The Front At Barons’ Spring Classic Auction

April 28, 2017 | Filed under: Auctions,Classic News | Posted by:
Barons’ first Saturday auction of 2017, on April 22, was blessed with splendid weather as buyers flocked to view the 100 cars on offer. Sandown Park looked splendid in the sunshine, displaying the lots to their best advantage. The star of the show was the very original and honest Jaguar E-type V12 convertible. The successful bidder cut things rather fine, only just managing to register in time and entering the auction hall well after bidding on the car had begun. But it was worth the rush, as they secured the car for £81,400. Bidding started well with lot 101, the 1972 Land Rover Series 3, going for £4,510 - well over the guide price - which reflected the interest shown in the car. The Rolls-Royce Corniche, Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz, and Chevrolet Pick Up were all in wonderful condition, and were further evidence that really nice cars will always sell well, achieving £35,750, £28,050 and £26,400 respectively. Triumphs sold very well, with six out of seven of the various TRs finding a new home. And at the modern end of the scale, six BMWs sold. In fact, German marques sold well yet again, with Mercedes, Porsches, and VWs also selling.
Year Make Model Sold @ Inc
1973 Jaguar E-Type V12 Convertible £81,400
1976 Rolls-Royce Corniche £35,750
1961 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz £28,050
1957 Chevrolet Pick Up £26,400
1974 Alfa GTV 2000 £20,500
1967 Ford Mustang £20,350
1971 Triumph TR6 £18,700
1967 Triumph TR4A IRS £18,000
1965 BMC Moke £16,500
1973 Triumph TR6 £16,500
1978 TVR Taimar £16,500.
1988 Mercedes 300SL £13,500
1971 Triumph TR6 £13,200
1962 Triumph TR4 £13,000
2007 Mercedes SL350 £12,100
1995 Mercedes E320 Cabriolet Sportline £11,770
1970 Alfa Romeo 1750 GTV Series 1 £11,550
1998 TVR Chimaera 400 £10,500
2002 Jaguar XKR 100 £9,680
1973 Mercedes 450SL £9,250
1978 Fiat 124 Spider £7,700
1982 Porsche 924 Turbo MK2 £7,480
1964 Volkswagen Beetle £7,040
1981 Triumph TR7 £5,280
1991 Mercedes SL500 £5,060
1981 Lancia Beta Spyder £4,840
1972 Land Rover Series 3 £4,510
1985 Alfa Romeo Guilietta £4,400
1971 Jaguar XJ Series 1 £4,345
1978 MG B Roadster £3,960
1984 Rolls-Royce Silver Spirit £3,960
1964 Austin Mini £3,850
1977 Audi 100 £3,740
2001 BMW X5 3.0i Sport £3,410
1998 Alfa Romeo GTV Lusso £3,300
2005 BMW 318i SE Convertible £3,200
2003 BMW E39 525i SE Auto £2,970
1997 BMW 740iL LWB £2,750
1997 BMW 750iL Auto LWB £2,750
2003 BMW X5 4.4 Sport £2,420
2001 Porsche Boxster £2,090
2004 Jaguar XJ6 3.0 V6 £1,980
1998 Honda C90M £1,760
1999 Saab 9-3 SE Turbo £500
2002 Vespa PX123 Sold (undisclosed)
Barons’ next sale is their British Heritage, Classic and Sports Cars auction at Sandown Park on June 13.Tags:, ,