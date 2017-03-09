2017 Mintex MSA British Historic Rally Championship
Steve Thompson, managing director of Industry Insights said “After a very successful year of association with Phil Harris and his brilliant 1963 Mini Cooper last season, it made total sense to continue with our relationship and build upon our own successes with our Connected Solutions motor claims proposition in 2016 by incorporating this brand and new partners, such as Prasco Parts who join Fix Auto and Industry Insights as key sponsors. We admire Phil’s passion for the car and the Historic British Rally and wish him every success this season.”
Phil Harris said “We are delighted that the success that we had last season has enabled us to continue our association with Industry Insights and Fix Auto for this season. We are equally pleased that Prasco Parts and Connected Solutions have also come on board as well.”
“The season has started well, with a brilliant result on the Red Kite Stages. We are aiming to continue that success for the rest of the season!”