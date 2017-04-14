2017 DMACK Carlisle Stages is unveiled

The rally will be a round of the Ravenol BTRDA Rally Series, the MSA English Rally Championship, the S G Petch Association of North East and Cumbria Car Clubs Stage Rally Championship and the Association of Northern Car Clubs Forest Challenge. Building on the success of the first four editions of the DMACK Carlisle Stages, the Roger Albert Clark Rally Motor Club will run a compact event based close to junction 43 of the M6 at Carlisle and running over superb stages. The rally will be based at H&H Auctions in Carlisle and will cover 43 stage miles. Less than 10 miles of stage will be double-used, thus ensuring the best possible road conditions. The first car will start at 8.01am and be back at the finish at around 3pm on this compact event. Scrutineering and documentation will run from 2pm until 7pm on Friday afternoon. The route will cover five forest special stages, with a visit to the main service area in the middle of the rally. Management service will be available after all stages. The rally will include two long stages with a spectacular 15-mile stage in Kershope to finish the competitive mileage. None of the stages will have been used since the 2016 Carlisle Stages. Dick Cormack, DMACK managing director, said: “We are very proud to support our local rally for a fifth year. This is a successful rally which continues to deliver quality forest stages, cost-effective national rallying and fierce competition.” Clerk of the Course Nicola Heppenstall said: “We are very grateful to DMACK for its on-going support and we’re very pleased to again be a round of the BTRDA Rally Series as well as several regional championships. We are keeping the amount of second usage to a minimum to ensure that everyone has an enjoyable rally on these excellent stages.” The DMACK Carlisle Stages will be organised by the Roger Albert Clark Rally Motor Club. Event regulations are due to be published on 24th April.