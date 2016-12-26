Classic Car Magazine

Classic News

The ONE Socket Review

The ingenious Survivor Socket from Laser Tools (part number 6693) is the one socket that…

Lifelong Travel Companion – Humber Super Snipe

Humber Historian Steve Lewis informed me of a Super Snipe Mark 3 and its partnership…

British Motor Museum challenges visitors to build a car in just 9 days!

The British Motor Museum is throwing down a challenge to visitors during February half term…

From WEC and BTCC To 50 Years Of Rallycross

The Live Action Arena at Autosport International is once again set to thrill, with a…

Motor Racing Legend Jacky Ickx To Open Historic Motorsport International

Having earned his spurs winning several notable titles on two wheels as a teenager, Ickx’s…

How do car showrooms import their cars

Some of the most commonly imported cars come from the Japanese market, and while some…

The ingenious Survivor Socket from Laser Tools (part number 6693) is the one socket that fits fasteners of almost any shape, square, hex, metric, imperial, spline, star, hooks and even wingnuts!…

December 26, 2016Comments Off on The ONE Socket ReviewRead More

Having earned his spurs winning several notable titles on two wheels as a teenager, Ickx’s unrivalled motor racing record includes no fewer than six victories and three second place finishes at the Le Mans 24 Hours and two World Endurance Championship titles…

December 21, 2016Comments Off on Motor Racing Legend Jacky Ickx To Open Historic Motorsport InternationalRead More

The Grand Palais will once again play host Bonhams Grande Marques du Monde sale on 9th February. With lots ranging from the veteran 1900 Benz Ideal 4.5 HP to a brace of modern Bentleys, the sale spans more than a century of the finest motor cars from all over the world.…

December 15, 2016Comments Off on Bonhams Presents 101 Years of Motoring History at Grand Palais SaleRead More

Humber Historian Steve Lewis informed me of a Super Snipe Mark 3 and its partnership with his father-in-law John Easton who purchased his vehicle of choice in 1956, then cherished it for an amazing 60 years.…

December 26, 2016Comments Off on Lifelong Travel Companion – Humber Super SnipeRead More

Solder and heat shrink your wiring connections in one operation

This impressive little kit from Laser Tools (part number 6616) combines a convenient butane powered heat torch with a useful (72 piece) set of connectors that includes both heat shrink crimp and heat shrink solder joiners plus a selection of…

Nifty palm grip ratchets from Laser Tools

Ideal for reaching those difficult to access fasteners, Laser Tools has just introduced these two…

Useful T-Handle Socket Set from Laser Tools

A very useful and handy addition to the comprehensive Laser Tools socket range is this…

Jaguar Publishes Mille Miglia 2013 Video

The 1,000 mile tour, which is a celebration of ‘The World’s Most Beautiful Race’, captures…

