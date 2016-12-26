Classic Car Magazine

The ingenious Survivor Socket from Laser Tools (part number 6693) is the one socket that fits fasteners of almost any shape, square, hex, metric, imperial, spline, star, hooks and even…
Humber Historian Steve Lewis informed me of a Super Snipe Mark 3 and its partnership with his father-in-law John Easton who purchased his vehicle of choice in 1956, then cherished…
The British Motor Museum is throwing down a challenge to visitors during February half term - to help build a life size Mini out of LEGO® bricks! This challenge is…
The Live Action Arena at Autosport International is once again set to thrill, with a varied line up of leading motorsport drivers and racers.…
Having earned his spurs winning several notable titles on two wheels as a teenager, Ickx’s unrivalled motor racing record includes no fewer than six victories and three second place finishes…
Some of the most commonly imported cars come from the Japanese market, and while some people tend to import cars themselves directly from the Japanese manufacturers, car showrooms will also…
When insuring your vehicle, it is important to bear in mind that there are a number of different insurance policies to choose from, and it is important you get the…
Christmas has come early at leading London classic car retailer, Hexagon Classics, with the arrival of a very rare Porsche ‘993’ RS Clubsport. The immaculately presented 1995 model year car…
CUT 7 – E Type Pair of One
4th July 2016 a Jaguar E Type Roadster, alongside a Coupe, on a circuit that would be familiar to both; for sale via Duncan Hamilton & Co in…
